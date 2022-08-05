Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.89 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. 92,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 79.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

