Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Trading Up 20%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 3,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 64,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

