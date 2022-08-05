SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPNE. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaSpine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

SPNE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Insider Transactions at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaSpine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

