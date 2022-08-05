Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Select Medical Trading Up 4.1 %

SEM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 1,525,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Select Medical by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Select Medical Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

