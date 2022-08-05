Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $24.80. Select Medical shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 8,273 shares trading hands.

The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Select Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

