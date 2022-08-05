Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Announces Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

SELB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 6,525,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selecta Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

