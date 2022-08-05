Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $100,426.32 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $100,426.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,169,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,291,952.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -263.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Semrush by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

