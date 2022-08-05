Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.89 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
