Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.89 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 315,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.