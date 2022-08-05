Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRP. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.33).

Serco Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 713.33. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serco Group

About Serco Group

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

