SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 1.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 1,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.63) to €7.80 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

SGL Carbon Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.