SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Up 1.9%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 1,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SGL Carbon from €7.40 ($7.63) to €7.80 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
SGL Carbon Trading Up 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.
SGL Carbon Company Profile
SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGL Carbon (SGLFF)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.