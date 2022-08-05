Shore Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth $264,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

