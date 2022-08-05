Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 390 ($4.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.63).

Ascential Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.51). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

