Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.01) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised The Sage Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 715 ($8.76).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 744.60 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 658.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,659.29. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($10.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

