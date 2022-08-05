Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.33) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.91) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON HL traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 843.80 ($10.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,510.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 814.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 987.15.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,964.29%.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.