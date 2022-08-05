Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Decreases By 15.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $41.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arqit Quantum

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

