Short Interest in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declines By 15.5%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BWMX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,807,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

