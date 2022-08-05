Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 79,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,553. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

