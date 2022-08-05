Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $132.08. 75,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,605. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

