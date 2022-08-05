Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $216.90. 24,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

