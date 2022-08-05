Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,492,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $190.60. 92,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

