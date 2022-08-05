Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $106.57 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,336,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,572,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 11.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,061,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 808,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 2,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

