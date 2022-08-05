Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CWM LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $3,286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,151,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.57. 170,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

