Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

