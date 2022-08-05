Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWIR. Roth Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 122,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,140,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

