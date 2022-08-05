Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of SPKBW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

