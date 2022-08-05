SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SBOW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,607. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $735.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 95.19% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

