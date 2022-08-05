Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Reduce”

Citigroup cut shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SKLZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 68.02% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 68.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.