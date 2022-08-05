Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.90-$2.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.66. 2,723,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,678. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.91.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $11.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

