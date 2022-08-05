Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $170.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.95.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,250. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.91.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

