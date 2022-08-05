Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $31.56.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

