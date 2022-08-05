Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Trading Up 15.8%

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 36,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 84,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Smart Employee Benefits Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

About Smart Employee Benefits

(Get Rating)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.