smARTOFGIVING (AOG) One Day Volume Hits $9,892.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and approximately $9,892.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com.
Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING
