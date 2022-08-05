Smooth Love Potion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.52 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $191.14 million and $17.52 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,994,436,472 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.