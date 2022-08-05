SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.52 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.59. 14,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. SolarWinds’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 134.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.