SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

SWI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 515,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.88. SolarWinds has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

