SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 120,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,883. The company has a market cap of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

