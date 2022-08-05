Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last Week

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $2.39 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 112,343,666 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.