SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPYG stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.