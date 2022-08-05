SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

