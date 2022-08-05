Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.75-$3.95 EPS.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

Spire stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 296,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,501. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

