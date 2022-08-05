Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.27.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. 38,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31.
Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,941,000 after purchasing an additional 629,998 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,323,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $19,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
