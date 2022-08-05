Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.83 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $55.83 million and $591,452.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00076369 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 888,751,459 coins and its circulating supply is 788,359,617 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

