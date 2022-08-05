SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.
Shares of SWTX stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. 1,173,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $88.05.
SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
