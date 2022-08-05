Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 2.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.84% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $35,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,178. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

