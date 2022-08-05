Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.37. 511,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,890. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

