SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 57.79% and a negative net margin of 303.43%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SQZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.65. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,427.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

