SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,709.50

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,709.50 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,793 ($21.97). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,770 ($21.69), with a volume of 1,701,640 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.96) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.51) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,909 ($23.39).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,719.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,710.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.98 billion and a PE ratio of 740.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

In other SSE news, insider Angela Strank acquired 483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($22.66) per share, with a total value of £8,930.67 ($10,943.11). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.52), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,270,813.82).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

