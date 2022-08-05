St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,380

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,420 ($17.40) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.53) to GBX 1,616 ($19.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,582.67 ($19.39).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJ opened at GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,316.76. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054 ($12.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.35). The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,811.03.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 15.59 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 76.41%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

