Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Major Shareholder Buys $195,460.16 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 137,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $195,460.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,660,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,387.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Caligan Partners Lp bought 210,200 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $311,096.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.77 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Stories

