Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of SMP opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

SMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $616,724. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

See Also

